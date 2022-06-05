JONES, Wilma L.



"Granny"



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1938, in Rainelle, West Virginia, to the late Gordon and Virginia Sanford. She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd "Bob" Jones, son Ricky Jones, daughter Deborah Lynn Jones, brothers Jack and Carl Sanford, sister Sylvia Sanford, and daughter-in-law Vickie Parsons. She is survived by her son Jackie Jones (Carla), grandchildren Josh (Leah), Amber (Jon), Chelsea (Chris) and Brandon (Lexi), 8 great-grandchildren



Jordan, Adalyn, Jacob, Avah, Savannah, Aiden, Kara and Kylie, and numerous other family and friends. The family would like to thank special family friend, Michael Grant for his servant attitude, dedication, and humor he brought to Granny's life daily. We are forever grateful for your love for her. Also, the family would like to thank the Pulmonary Unit and medical staff at MVH for their care and kindness given to the family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave.,



Dayton, with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Interment will



follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will



receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., on Wednesday, June 8 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Temple. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

