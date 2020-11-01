JONES, William R. "Bill"
Age 84 of Dayton, passed away October 26, 2020. Born on
November 28, 1935, in Xenia, OH, to John & Willa Jones. He graduated from Xenia East High School in 1953, graduated from Central State in 1957 and for the rest of his life, was a proud Marauder. He then
received his Master's Degree from Xavier Univ. in 1972.
In his life, Bill was a parole officer with the Ohio Youth Commission and retired as the first African American Federal Probation and Drug Officer in the tri-state for the United States District Court. He was also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and past Polemarch of the Centerville Alumni Chapter.
Bill is preceded in death by his amazing & loving wife of 61 years Juanita P. Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 daughters Anita (Daryl) Smith and Willa (Lawrence) Smith, 2 grandchildren Regina (Matthew) Smith-Weiner and Bryan Smith, sister Joanne Calhoun, and very special friends William & Loueva Carr, William Lucas, Wilma McGee, and a host of
loving family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heartland Hospice Care. A small immediate family service will be held on November 4, 2020. Fr. Benjamin Speare-Hardy officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may also be sent to www.thomasfunerals.com.
