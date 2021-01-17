JONES, Walter

JONES, Jr., Walter



Formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



January 5, 2021. A walk through visitation will be on January 18, 2021, from 12-1 pm at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 W Main St.,



Richmond, Indiana 47374, with a private family service to



follow. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.communityfamilyfh.com