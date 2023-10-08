Jones, Steven "Earl"



Steven "Earl" Jones, 67, of Tipp City, left his earthly home on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. He was born May 8, 1956, in Dayton, the son of the late Jesse and Gladys (Wright) Jones. Steve retired in 2021 from Dayton Phoenix Group. He dedicated and committed his time to helping his wife run her business, DJ's Chill 'n Grill. He impacted the customers with his smile, laugh and sense of humor. Steve was a member of Brandt Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as a member of the church choir. He was a loyal, hardworking, selfless family man, who supported his family in everything he did. Steve is survived by his wife of 41 years Diana Lynn Jones; daughter Alyssa Jones; brother Jesse K. Jones; sisters Patricia Barnett, Diane (Roger) Holcomb, and Linda Hoover; nieces Michelle, Samantha, Olivia, Jenna, Jennifer, Holly and Leslie; and nephew Christopher. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Terry Jones; nephew Joshua Holcomb; and brother-in-law Jerry Hoover. A farewell gathering will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 5-8pm at Brandt Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6870 U.S. 40, Tipp City, OH 45371. A funeral service to honor Steve will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 1:00pm at the Church. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com