JONES, Sheryl



December 2, 1948 --- January 10, 2023



Beloved wife, Sheryl Jones, passed away in the home she shared with her husband, Richard Jones. Richard and Sheryl had married late in life in May of 2016, when just three years later Sheryl was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer.



Sheryl will never be forgotten in the hearts of those who loved her and those hundreds whose lives she touched personally or the thousands living a more fulfilling final years through her contributions.



A Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 11:00am to 12:30pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459. A Funeral Ceremony will follow beginning at 12:30pm. Her final resting place will be Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio.

