Jones, Ruth Faye

2 hours ago
Jones, Ruth Faye

departed this life March 5, 2025. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10A-12PM, Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton 45402. Funeral to follow at 12 PM. Interment 9 AM, Friday, March 21, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

