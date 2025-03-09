JONES, Rex Lawrence



Rex L. Jones, age 88, left his bag of bones behind as he passed from this life into the next on 2/23/2025. He left behind his beloved wife, Sharon, 2 sons, 1 grandson, 2 granddaughters, one surviving sister, nephews, nieces, and assorted in-laws (no known outlaws). Rex's educational opportunities were highly influenced by the efforts of the United States to respond to Sputnik1 in 1957. He chose physics to study because he liked knowing how things work. His doctoral work at Purdue University included detailed study of the semiconductor germanium. Much of his career was with the US Air Force characterizing Gallium Arsenide compounds (GaAs), and other alloys. Rex was unfailingly kind to all; including friends of his baby sister, the janitor of the physics building, his drycleaner, pharmacy techs, mechanic, barber, etc., and all family members. Rex taught himself to fish so he could spend time with his two sons. He would often set up a fly-tying station on a campground table in the mountains of Colorado. Many hikes included hunting, gathering, identifying, and hopefully -eating wild mushrooms. Even with very strong confidence of the identity of a not-previously-gathered mushroom in hand, Rex insisted he take the first small taste and insert the passage of time to completely rule out poisonous varieties, before allowing the rest of the family to share in our gathered bounty. Rex was especially pleased with the purchase of his yellow 1967 Plymouth Barracuda fastback with the four-barrel carburetor 273 cubic inch V8 engine. He spent many happy hours working on that car. To him, car maintenance was also a tribute to his Dad, who taught himself to be an automobile mechanic. A strong sense of humor was always important to Rex. Rex's parents considered him just a spunky handful. When his head showed up peeking around the corner in his brother's graduation pictures, everyone knew that rascal was around!!! When it was time for the jeweler to weld together both halves of Sharon's wedding bands to form a heart around the diamond, Rex went around telling friends that he had asked her to "send back the ring". He was implying their engagement was over for the temporary misdirection of his audience. Only after a pregnant pause, did he explain the real purpose of needing the ring. Rex told the story on himself that he remembers pushing his Dad, closely watching his Dad's eyes, and then backing off just before his Dad exploded. His elder Brother and younger Sister thought Rex's skill was uncanny. Rex learned very early his Dad's "tell" and simply exploited his observation. At our request, we invite everyone, including you, to extend and share our invitation to whomever you deem appropriate. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection for Rex Jones, our beloved, will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC), 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 445402, 937-223-7285 on Friday, 03/14/2025 beginning at 3 pm. Reception to immediately follow in the West Parlor located to the front-right of our sanctuary. The free WPC parking lot is on First Street across from the main WPC entrance. Coming early to hear our 10+minute prelude, formal dress, enjoying our stained glass windows and organ, and staying seated during the postlude is part of our WPC custom. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a contribution to WPC or American Physical Society (aps.org) in Rex's name.



