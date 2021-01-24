JONES, Regina R.



Age 49, of Waynesville, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side. Regina was a member of the Parkview Church of the Nazarene in



Kettering. Extremely family



oriented, her life revolved around her husband and son. She greatly enjoyed any activities that brought her family



together. She was definitely the family organizer of photo albums and keeping the holiday traditions going. In fact, during the holidays she loved



cooking, making candy, and celebrating the season with all of the customary festivities. She also loved visiting the beach, without concern of the location, as long as she could enjoy the sand, water, and sunshine. Over the years, she collected magnets from the locations where she traveled. Among many things, she will be remembered for her love of Nutella and Coca Cola, not together of course. She was preceded in death by her mother Margie Servis. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Sam; her son Sam Jr.; her father Carl Gross; three brothers Jamie (Jennifer) Servis, Carl Ray (April) Gross, and Jesse Gross; and four sisters Theresa (Jason) Rosebrough,



Diana Gross, Jennifer (Michael) Ihle, and Lisa (Ryan) Miokovic. The family will receive friends 4- 7 PM Friday, January 29 at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hill Ave.,



Dayton. A memorial service will be held 1 PM Saturday,



January 30 at the church. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. If desired, contributions may be made to The Pink Ribbon Girls, Tipp City location, and/or the Dayton location of Breast Wishes. Condolences at



www.stubbsconner.com