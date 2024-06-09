Jones, Phyllis

Jones (Doench), Phyllis June



Phyllis June Jones (née Doench), 94, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024, after a brief stay at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas. Originally from Middletown, Ohio, Phyllis was born to Walter and Essie Doench on May 2, 1930. She lived most of her life in Middletown before moving to Northern Kentucky in 2002 to live closer to her children. Phyllis graduated from Middletown High School where she was a cheerleader and prom queen. She attended Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and chosen "Venus for a Day" at the annual BGSU Greek Fraternity celebration. Phyllis was employed for 17 years in Human Resources at Middletown Regional Hospital. After retiring from that position, she worked for 12 years in the libraries at Middletown High School and Creekview Elementary School. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown for 50 years, Brown's Run Country Club, New Friends of Northern Kentucky, Five Seasons Sports Club and RC Durr YMCA. She volunteered at Middfest International, the Middletown YMCA and Scheben Library in Florence, Kentucky.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Essie Doench, her brother Walton Doench, and her nephew Gregory Doench. She is survived by her three loving children Thomas C. Jones, Jr., Dr. Sarabeth Jones-Connor (Dr. Edward Connor), and Susanne Heiligmann (Dr. Rodney Heiligmann). Also surviving are her grandchildren whom she dearly loved; Wyatt Fruland, Dr. Katie Connor (Dr. Justine Swanson) and Nathan Connor, Michael Fruland, Joshua Fruland and Lauren Fruland Rerucha. Phyllis is further survived by her special niece Kimberly Jackson and her husband Dr. Richard Jackson, her grandnieces Jennifer Jackson Krehbiel (Johnny Krehbiel), Meredith Jackson and Caroline Jackson as well as her fab five nieces Lisa, Amy, Debbie, Bonnie and Heidi (née Douglas). She also leaves behind numerous close and wonderful friends in Ohio, Kentucky and other states around the country.



The name Phyllis originates from the Greek language and means "greenery" or "foliage." Her name was very fitting as she loved plants and flowers as well as animals, including her beloved cat, "Mr. Right." Phyllis also loved music, dancing, reading and travel but most of all, she loved people. She made anyone who knew her feel special and cared for. Always fashionable and forever beautiful, she was truly a kind and compassionate woman with a wonderful wit who in many ways was ahead of her time. Her warmth and beautiful smile along with her youthful and vibrant spirit, will be greatly missed by all who experienced the joy of knowing her.



"Love as powerful as your mother's leaves its own mark



To have been loved so deeply Will give us some protection forever."



A private funeral and committal service will be held on June 14, 2024, at the Woodside Cemetery Chapel in Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the PAWS Adoption Center at 6302 Crossings Boulevard, Monroe, Ohio 45050 or to the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky at 200 Home Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011.



