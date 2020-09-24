JONES, Michael Anthony Michael Anthony Jones departed this life for his eternal reward on September 21, 2020, in Eaglewood Nursing Home, Springfield, Ohio. Michael was born May 5, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Harry Jr. and Elsie (Williams) Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Teresa; two daughters, Trisha (Casey) and Jennifer George; one sister, Harriet Jones; grandson, Christopher Leonard; three nephews, Aarion Mabra, Taiwo Jones and Anthony Fambro; a host of cousins and friends. Service for Michael A. Jones will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of service, which will be private, at 12- noon with Reverend Larry D. Coleman Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

