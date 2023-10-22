Jones, Marcia

Jones (Sinkosky), Marcia Ann



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Marcia Ann Jones who departed from this world on October 12th 5:49pm at the age of 74, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.



Marcia, known to many as a devoted educator, loving wife, mother and grandmother, and cherished friend, will be remembered for her unwavering strength, compassion, and the indelible impact she had on those fortunate enough to have known her.



Marcia Ann Sinkosky was born March 8, 1949 to Steven Sinkosky and Kathleen (Kuzyk) in Cleveland Ohio. She was a woman of strength and resilience from a young age, and those qualities defined her career as a teacher and principal. Graduating from Bowling Green University with her Bachelor's in Education and later from Wright State University with her Master's, Marcia was a lifelong learner taking courses at prestigious colleges and universities all over the country and inspiring her family to always look forward and continue learning.



Marcia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Martin Jones Sr., her children, Martin Jones Jr., Steven Jones (Wilhemina) and Katherine Jones-Evans (Kevin) and her grandchildren, Rowyn Violet Jones-Evans and William Maverick Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Terry Ausnerhmer.



In accordance with Marcia's wishes, her body has been donated to Wright State University for scientific research. Her commitment to the advancement of knowledge, even in her passing, demonstrates her enduring dedication to preparing students for the future.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in her honor.



Donations by check to:



Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church



2280 West 7th St. Cleveland, Ohio, 44113



