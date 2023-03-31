Jones, Karen

Jones (Dale), Karen



Karen Dale Jones (Poland) of Dayton Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 23rd surrounded by the love of her family. She was 85 years old. Born on November 19th, 1937, to Raymond Guard Poland and Evelyn Marguerite Whisner Poland in Farmersville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Franklin J. Jones, brother Raymond Maxwell Poland (Dorothy), sister Natalie Jane Snyder (Jack), and her dear daughter Sarah (Sally) Jane Bowen. Loving mother to Evelyn May (Michael), Ronnie Dee, Cheryl Ann (Michael), and Dawn Necole (Kyle). Loving grandmother to many including Karen Shantel, Michael Aaron, Frankie Dale, Carly Marie (Ally), and Paris Marguerite. Dearest Auntie to Raymond Guard Poland Jr. The former owner of the Rocket Bar & Launching Pad in Dayton, Karen was loved by nearly everyone she met and will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her quick wit and fun personality. The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter.

