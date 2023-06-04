Jones, John Franklin



JONES, John Franklin age 76 of Dayton died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He served his country in the US Army and the US Navy and was a member of the Nelsonville VFW. John retired from the City of Dayton Schools as a Bus Driver. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Randolph Jones. John is survived by a daughter Shawna Males; siblings James Mac (Bernadett) Nutter, Mary (Pamela) Nutter, Charles Nutter, Lyn (Valencia) Nutter, RoseMay Herrmann; Aunt Dolores Nutter; many cousins and close friends John and Mary Cassels, Steve Cavote and Lori Digby. Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

