Jones, Joan

Jones (Philbeck), Joan



Joan Philbeck Jones of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Waynesville, North Carolina on Friday, February 21st, 2025. She was preceded in death by her brothers Roger Philbeck and Larry Philbeck, her sister Juanita Philbeck, her son Kenneth Simpkins, her daughter Debra Lee, her grandson Kenneth Simpkins Jr., and her boyfriend Larry Kidd.



She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Wessling, and Amy Westveer, 13 grandchildren, more than 20 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. At 81 years old, Joan lived a life of hard work and selfless service for her family with laughter, dancing, optimism, and determination.



There will be a Celebration of Life at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home located at 240 Ross Ave, Hamilton, Ohio on Saturday, March 1st, 2025 from 2-4 pm.



