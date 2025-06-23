Jones, James Clark "Jim"



James C. "Jim" Jones



March 23, 1942-May 21, 2025



James Jones was born in Charleston, WV to his parents Harry C. Jones and Beatrice (Johnson) Jones. He attended Stonewall Jackson High School (Class of 1960). He married Betsy L. Duff on March 1, 1959.



Jim moved to Ohio to begin in the apprenticeship program with General Electric in 1962. He spent his career with the General Electric Aerospace Division designing tools for jet engines. One of his tools was featured as the cover story for an edition of the Popular Mechanics magazine.



Jim graduated from University of Cincinnati in 1972 with a bachelor's degree of science in engineering. Jim was a first-generation college student. He worked full-time and cared for his family while attending college part time for 10 years, showing a dedication that few can match.



Jim and Betsy were always active in their churches, first at Disciples Christian Church and then at St. Mark's Methodist Church. He held various offices in the churches, including Deacon, Trustee, and President of the Board.



He was active socially in his community, pitching for church and General Electric softball leagues. He was active in his local chapter of NAMI and served as president for several years. He was a volunteer; tutoring and helping at-risk students for many years.



Jim and Betsy enjoyed traveling. They had had a large circle of friends and hosted numerous get-togethers and cook-outs.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and beloved stepmother, Virginia Jones, and his brother William "Bill" Jones, as well as his wife Betsy, and son-in-law Bill Phillips. Jim and Betsy were married 61 years.



Jim is survived by his children: Vicki Stouffer (Dan Knaup), Sandy Phillips, and Michael Jones; and grandchildren: James (Liberty), David, and Matthew (Loni) Stouffer, Steven Jones (Abigail); and great-granddaughter Aurora Jones.



A memorial service will be held in the future.



