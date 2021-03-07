JONES, James V.



James V. Jones Jr. was born on May 20th, 1944, in Pensacola, Florida, and passed away on Saturday, February 27th, 2021, in Dayton, OH. Public visitation will be held 10am - 11am, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Services restricted to family only. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

