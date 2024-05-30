Jones, James

Jones, II, James William



Jones, II, James William, 50 of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, May 27, 2024. He was born September 2, 1973 in Manatee County, Florida the son of James William and Vicky Jeanne (Palmer) Jones. He was a Truck Driver for Gilford Trucking for 13 years. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his fiancé, Michelle Dement; four children and spouses, Trey Jones, Brianna (Tripp) Gilbert, Zachary (Andrea) Jones and Miranda Jones; three grandchildren, Jett and Ace Gilbert and Eleanor Jones; three siblings, Bonnie (Greg) Hammond, Jessica Wazniak and Joseph Jones; nephew, Jordan Christman and niece, Ashlynn Kettlehake. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Geneva Palmer and paternal grandparents, Glen and Anna Mae Saylor. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at RiverSong Church with Pastor Jim Britton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com