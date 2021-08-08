JONES, Hope



Hope Jones, age 103, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. She was born July 2, 1918, in Brodhead, Kentucky, the daughter of Albert and Della (Laswell) Hayes. Hope was employed at Central Pastry for 20 years and was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hermon Jones; sister, Sue Hamm; brothers, Owen Hayes, Theo Hayes and Woody Hayes. Hope is survived by Gayle Jones and numerous other relatives. Visitation will be 12pm-2pm, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 N. Union Road, Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Roger Green and Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

