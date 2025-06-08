Jones, Harry

Jones III, Harry Allen



Harry Allen Jones III, 85, of Ludlow Falls, Ohio passed away after a long illness on May 31, 2025. He was born in Welch, West Virginia in 1939 to Harry and Edith Jones, and grew up in West Virginia, Maryland, and Ohio. Harry graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton in 1957 before joining the US Air Force where he served for five years in Korea and Japan following one year of Korean language training at Yale U. During his professional career, he served as president of the H.A. Jones Company in Dayton and established Stillwater Winery in Troy. Harry was an avid reader, lover of fine wine, and music enthusiast.



Harry was preceded in death by his sisters Judy Boston and Nancy Evans-Jones, and his son-in-law Jeff Pearson, and is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Peggy Bernhold Jones, daughter Mary Jones, son Allen (Amy) Jones, daughter Susan (Toshikazu) Jones, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister Maggie (Rich) Panther, brothers-in-law Tom Bernhold, John Boston and Frank Mandt, and many nieces and nephews.



No service is currently planned, but donations in his name to the Salvation Army, Toward Independence (Xenia), and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County would be greatly appreciated.



