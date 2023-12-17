Jones, Gordan LeMoine



Gordon L. Jones



Gordon LeMoine Jones, 65, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. He was born on September 4, 1958 in Springfield to Mamie E. Burks Jones and Nathaniel Moore.



Gordon was a lifetime resident of Springfield. He matriculated through Springfield City Schools at Lincoln Elementary, Hayward Junior High and graduated from Springfield North High in the class of 1977.



Gordon is survived by three daughters; Jaqua Jones, Taja Jones, and Erin Evans; one granddaughter, Janessa Jones; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents, Andrew and Bertha Burks, who were very instrumental in his upbringing; and his brother, Bishop C. Richard Robinson.



At Gordon's request, there are no services, and he directed that his remains be donated to Wright State University.



You may send your condolence to www.chapelofpeace.com Marlan Gary Funeral Home.



