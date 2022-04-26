JONES, Elvin

JONES, Jr., Elvin D.



Elvin D. Jones, Jr., 84, of Gutman, passed away at 7:54 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the Enclave Nursing Home of Springboro.



Elvin was born in Auglaize County, on August 1, 1937, the son of the late Elvin D. Sr. and Virginia L. (Buller) Jones. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Jones.



He is survived by his brother, Warren E. Jones of Sylvania and two nephews, Jon W. (Lisa) Jones and Christopher W. (Holly) Jones, both of Toledo.



Elvin grew up in Auglaize County, where he spent time playing and working on the farm with his younger brother



Warren. He attended Blume High school where he played football, baseball and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He was a 1961 Graduate of The Ohio State University where he studied agriculture economics. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.



Elvin worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over 40 years, where he served in several departments, most notably in the Civilian Personnel Office, where he worked on staffing and providing job titles for positions. Elvin brought a smile to work every day and always had candy for the ladies. He was very dear to everyone that knew him, and he will be deeply missed by his Wright-Patterson Family.



Before working at WPAFB, Elvin worked for the State Ohio for 20 years, handling job placement.



When he wasn't working, Elvin was an avid golfer. Many Sundays were on the links with his dad and brother. He also was in golf leagues in Dayton with his close friends. He enjoyed talking all sports, but golf and particularly Ohio State football, with his nephews. He also enjoyed breakfast at Bob Evans, traveling to Myrtle Beach for golf trips and listening to music by Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. His optimistic outlook and positive attitude brought sunshine and smiles to everyone he came in contact with.



The family would like to thank Elvin's best friend, Charles. They worked together at WPAFB and were in golf leagues



together and these last few months, he has been a rock to



Elvin. The family would also like to thank staff of Elmcroft and Enclave for their care.



Pastor Phill Jarrells will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike Street, Jackson Center, OH 45334. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Gutman with military rites provided by the Auglaize County Veteran Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation or to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 21611 Gutman Rd, Wapakoneta, OH 45895.



EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Jones family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

