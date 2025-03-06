Jones, David



Born on November 16th, 1955, in Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on March 1st, 2025. He was a longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated from Wayne High School. David pursued higher education at the University of Dayton and later obtained degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Architecture from Sinclair College. He was also a proud member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.



An accomplished entrepreneur, David owned his own construction contracting business servicing the Dayton and Cincinnati region. After retiring from construction, David started his own insurance practice. He was a builder at heart, known for his passion for cooking and his love of reading. A voracious reader, he cherished books and learning.



David was also deeply committed to mentorship and service. As the Scoutmaster of Omega Baptist Church Troop 111, he guided and mentored young scouts, helping four of them achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.



He had three loving children: Mitchell Ellis Jones, Jarred Pierce Jones (deceased), and Danielle Harden (Ervin). He is survived by his beloved wife, Rachel Renee Jones; his grandchildren, Amaya Jones, Parker Harden, and Payton Harden; and his brother, Darrell Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvin Robert Jones and Mae Elizabeth Jones (née Chinn); and by his brother, Arvin Leroy Jones.



David was devoted to his family and will be deeply missed. A gathering of family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025 at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409, with the funeral service at 12:00. Pastor Leroy Chambliss officiating. Burial Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



