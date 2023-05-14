Jones, Bobbie

Jones (Waites), Bobbie Jean



Bobbie Jean Jones (nee: Waites) peacefully entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior on April 26, 2023. She is predeceased by her husband of thirty-five years, Lucius C.M. Jones. She is survived by her loving and dedicated children, Michael Wayne Jefferson (Carolyn) of Wayne, NJ, and James Keith Jefferson (Julie) of Beavercreek, OH. She is also survived by former spouse James E. Jefferson. She was predeceased by her daughter, Joan Runa Jefferson. Bobbie was the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren; Brittany, Malcolm, Marcus, Claire, Kate, Simon and Daniel, and great grandmother to one great grandson, Julian. She was predeceased by her five siblings, sister Esther Branch, and brothers Taylor, Elijah, and James Waites. Bobbie was born on April 11,1939 to Taylor and Sallie Waites in Marlin, Texas. She graduated from A. J. Moore High School and married James E. Jefferson in 1957. Bobbie and James lived in California and Athens, Greece before the family settled in Dayton, Ohio in 1966. She worked at Robert Hall clothier as one of their top salespersons for many years before working for NCR Corporation. Bobbie married Lucius Jones in 1984. She was a faithful member of the Spinning Road Baptist church for over 50 years, where she served on several boards and committees. She leaned on her faith to get her through many of the challenges that she faced throughout her life. After the Lord, and Lucius, Bobbie's biggest love was her children and her grandchildren. Bobbie's strong faith, her hospitality, love, support and care for family and friends will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service will be held at Spinning Road Baptist Church on May 22, 2023, at 12:00pm. Her family will receive friends and family at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

