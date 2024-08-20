Jones, Beverly A.



Beverly Ann Jones was born on October 10, 1942. She went to be with her Heavenly family on August 7, 2024. Beverly is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ardena and Floyd Houtz; her brother, Roger Houtz; and two grandsons, Justin Feldmanis & Dominic Azzarello. Beverly is survived by her husband of sixty three years, Larry F. Jones; two daughters, Lisa L. Barnes and Beth Ann (Jack) Azzarello; five grandchildren: Megan (David) Jackson, Nichole Azzarello, Nick Azzarello, Jessica (Jason) Smith, and Joshua (Siearra) Barnes; nine great-grandchildren: Gage Cooper, Cara Cooper, Jordyn Flint, Kaelyn Henry, Jason Smith Jr., Colton Barnes, Leonidas Barnes, and Lauren Jackson. Beverly was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Peace of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1025 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle (Park Layne). Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com