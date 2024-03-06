Jones, Asia

age 36, departed Thursday, February 29, 2024. Preceded in death by mother, Stephanie Moody-Thomas. Survived by father Elkanah Jones Jr. (Eunice Hayes), son, Roland "Frankie" Cook Jr.; his father Roland Cook Sr., grandfather, siblings, other family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Friday, March 8, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

