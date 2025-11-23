Jon Sebaly

Sebaly, Jon Michael



Jon Michael Sebaly, age 89 and Oakwood resident, passed away on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025. He was born in Kalamazoo, MI and graduated from State High School in 1958. In his senior year, Jon played in the State of Michigan tennis finals. During his collegiate years at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Jon earned a BA in Political Science, MA in Economics and finished with a Law Degree in 1964. Jon was also a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Go Blue. Jon moved to Dayton to begin his legal career. He was a distinguished member of the Ohio Bar Association and served as a mentor to numerous young lawyers and aspiring entrepreneurs. He helped launch many businesses, but he was especially proud of his collaboration with Beverly Shillito and Jim Dyer. Together in 1986, they established the law firm of Sebaly, Shillito, and Dyer which is still going strong today. Jon was known for his good looks and for living life with directness, dedication, and determination always with a good sense of humor. He had strong Democratic convictions and unabashedly shared his views, particularly through his Christmas annual report (aka Christmas letter). Jon sponsored many national and local democratic candidates with mentoring and financial support. Jon was a member of St Paul's Episcopal Church where he provided legal expertise pro bono. An avid athlete, he enjoyed a variety of sports including running, squash, sailing, cycling, cross country skiing and golf. He enjoyed traveling with his family especially to Hilton Head, SC, Scottsdale, AZ and Leland, MI where he bought a vacation home in 1989. Jon and Diana split their time between Dayton and Leland, sharing interests in reading, travel, opera, and spending time with loved ones. The family continues to create memories at the Leland property. Jon appreciated Diana's work stewarding and managing Leelanau Books where he was habitually their top customer. A funeral for both Jon and Diana, who died just days apart, will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood on Friday, November 28th at noon. A committal at Calvary Cemetery will follow. Their lives will also be celebrated on their wedding anniversary, July 7th, 2026, in Dayton, OH, with further details to come. For full remembrance please visit www.Rousong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com