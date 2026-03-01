Jon Moreland

Moreland, Jon D.



a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 23, 2026 at the age of 61. Survived by his wife of 30 years Sandi L. Moreland; Children – Kory (Stephanie) Moreland, Brittny Smith, Allen "Mykey" Moreland, J'uan Moreland & Mariah Moreland; Sisters- Melissa Russell & Valerie (Joel) Harris; Brother –Victor (Velerie) Moreland; 8 Grandchildren – Baylee, Whitney, Lillian, Joseph, James, Remington, D'Luana & D'Lorres. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2026. Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. The Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. Services rendered by H.H. Roberts Funeral Service, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com