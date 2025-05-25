JOLIVETTE, Carole L.



Carole L. Jolivette, aged 76 passed away on May 22, 2025, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. Born on January 5, 1949, Carole dedicated over 30 years as an Administrative Clerk for US Shoe and then for the City of Hamilton. She loved the many people she met and worked with, many of whom became lifelong friends. Carole was a graduate of Garfield High School where she was known for as being the most popular because she was always so kind, she was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. She furthered her education at Morehead University where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. Known for her love of dogs and shopping, she brought love and laughter with what we called "chronic gift giving" She knew the perfect gift for any pet or friend. Carole was beloved Aunt to her two nieces and nephew for this caring and giving nature. In addition to her love of dogs and shopping, Carole enjoyed reading and the time she spent with her large extended family and friends creating memories they will hold dear. Carole is survived by her husband Vince Jolivette; brother Jim Kernohan (Janet); nephew, Kevin Kernohan (Erin); nieces, Kelly Johnson (Ryan), Kristy Kernohan; step-children, Jenny Reece (Stephen), Vince Jolivette (Robyn), Jacob Jolivette (Rebecca) and many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Betty Kernohan. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00pm on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 followed by a service at 2:00pm to honor and celebrate Carole's life. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society on 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 website, www.animalfriends.org



