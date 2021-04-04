JOINER, Denise

JOINER (Suttles, Stiles), Denise L.



Denise L. Joiner (Suttles, Stiles), 65, of Springfield, Ohio, was carried to her heavenly home by her many angels Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born October 23, 1956, in Springfield, to Albert and Elizabeth (Lookabaugh) Stiles. Denise, also known as "Cakes" – the name given to her by her oldest granddaughter Montiea, is survived by her significant other, Robert Mayfield; her four children, Sherri Suttles (Duane), Marcus Suttles (Amanda), Joshua Suttles (Tyffanie), Derrick Suttles (Erin); bonus daughter, Porsha Collins and step children, Malika, Delone, Malik and Mesha; her grandchildren, Montiea (Jovontae), Malik, Madison, Kaylee, Jaiden, Myera, Montasia, Raymon, Chance, JaVionna, Madalyn, Jaquezze, Lexus, LaLionna, Derrick and Marionna; her brothers, Don (Ruth) Stiles and Albert Stiles and sisters, Michelle Stiles and Joy (Michael) Espinosa-Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Stiles and Gerald and Elizabeth Morgan; a beautiful granddaughter, Malika Denise; a nephew, Matthew Stiles; many special friends and beloved dog



"Swagg". Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, in the Springfield Freewill Baptist Church, 1825 Sunset Ave, Springfield, OH 45505, with Pastor Charlie Crider officiating. Friends may visit with Denise's family for two hours prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.


