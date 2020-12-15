JOHNSTON, John J.



Age 68 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 23, 1952, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Mack W. Jr., & Donna F. (Beckett) Johnston. Mr. Johnston was a graduate of the West Carrollton High School Class of 1970; he honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, and was a member of the American Legion Post #165, Miamisburg. John also was a small business owner of several different



companies over the years. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Tonya (Slaton) Johnston, his twin daughters Jodie Reed and husband Lance & Jamie Feldner and husband Brad, 2 stepdaughters Heather Lilly & Julie Bioeder, 2 stepsons Chris Blackburn & Cliff Decker and wife Ashley, his brother Jim Johnston, 7 grandchildren Parker & Conner Feldner, Peri Reed, A.J., Landon & Gregory Lilly & Jerry Blackburn, as well as



numerous other relatives and many friends. Private Funeral Services will be held with Mr. Ben Slaton officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to the Wounded Warrior Project in



