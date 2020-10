JOHNSON, William Patrick "Pat" Age 77, of Waxhaw, NC, (previously of Beavercreek & Middletown, OH.) passed away on September 30, 2020. Visitation was held at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel on Sunday, October 4th, from 1-2 PM, with celebration of Patrick's life at 2. Burial will be held at Beaver Cemetery in Beavercreek, OH, at a later date.