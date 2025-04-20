Johnson, Walter Eugene



Walter Eugene Johnson peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Walter was married to Lillie P. Johnson for 66 wonderful years. Together, they raised seven children, and he was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Roger Martin Johnson. Walter retired from Armco in 1992 after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a long-time member of both the Stratford Heights Church of God and the Clayton Street Church of God. Walter had a deep love for attending auctions and collecting all kinds of items. His passion for collecting was only matched by the love he had for his family and his unwavering faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Martin Johnson and Carrie Marie Ernest Johnson; his brother, Linville Johnson; and his son, Robert L. Jackson (Bobby). The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Ohio Hospice of Dayton and nurse Lori Coffee, RN, from Stay Well. A special thank you to his daughter, Rose Simpson, and granddaughter, Jessica Brown, for ensuring his final days were filled with love and care, honoring his wishes to be surrounded by family. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025, from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



