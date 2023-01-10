JOHNSON, Virginia

JOHNSON (Bauman),



Virginia



Virginia (Bauman) Johnson went to her heavenly home on January 7, 2023, just a few days before her 91st birthday. Ginny grew up in the country, surrounded by her parents Mac and Alice Bauman and siblings. While at Reilly High School, she met Wright Johnson, Jr., to who she wrote letters throughout the Korean War. When he returned to the states, they married and spent 69 years together. They had four daughters, Nancy Bonbright (Jack), Audrey Phillips (Greg), Peggy Emerson (Roger), and Julie Obercorn (Ken). From there came the grandchildren who she loved so dearly: Daniel, Kyle (Shannon), Mallory (Montana), Katlyn (Patrick), James (Jen), Alex (Trisha), Austin, Kristopher, Brennus (Zach), and Jessica. She is now blessed with six great-grandchildren. Ginny's amazing secretarial and administrative skills were utilized in service to God throughout her life. She participated in many ministries over the years at Grace United Methodist Church including VBS, Christmas boxes, mission trips, and the Mary Martha Circle. She also served as a dedicated volunteer at Living Water Ministries, Meals on Wheels and more. Ginny will always be known as a great wife and mom. Her ability to spell was legendary, even in her later years. She taught her daughters to give of themselves and serve others--the impact of which continues to make ripples. In the last few years of her life, Ginny received such special care at Woodland Country Manor. Her entire family appreciates the staff and management there. Ginny is survived by her husband, Wright, and all four of her daughters. She was preceded in death by her grandson Daniel Bonbright. Visitation at Grace United Methodist Church, 1200 Main St., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

