Todd S. Johnson, 65, of Springfield, peacefully passed away July 27, 2023, in Villa of Springfield. He was born August 5,1957, in Arlington, Virginia, the son of Leroy and Carrie (Tingley) Johnson. Todd was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and had been employed at Robinson Insulation for 28 years. He was a loyal Reds and Bengals fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Todd is survived by his brother Dale Johnson (Connie Holt), Special nephew Greg(Lea) Johnson, stepdaughter April Flack, grandchildren Amberlyn Sharpe and Jack (Dorothy)Sharpe, great grandchildren Dimi, Jaxi, and Lennox Nick, Jackilynn and Jack Sharpe Jr. Nieces and nephews Tina Johnson, Cheryl (Marvin) Preston, Tracy Brewer (Jackie Conley), Jeremiah (Amanda), Jason (Sierra) Johnson, Lisa, Dale, Gary, Amy and Nick Johnson. Special friend Dan Comer. He was preceded in death by his loving companion of many years; Sheila Flack, a brother; Joseph Johnson, sister; Sis Johnson, stepson; Justin Reed, niece; Jessica Jo Cydrus , his beloved dog; Mikah, and his parents. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Todd's life will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday August 5,2023, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com