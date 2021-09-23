JOHNSON, Thomas L.



Thomas L. Johnson, age 65 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away at home on Sept. 18th. Tom would tell you he was a man of simple pleasures. Give him a beach, a beer, and a book, and he was a happy guy. But he



also had a quick wit, a ready laugh, and a wide-ranging



curiosity which he often referred to as useless information! Raised in Dayton as the oldest of six, he loved hanging out in neighborhood bars. He loved seeing new places and meeting new people and once hitch-hiked to San Diego and back. At home, he enjoyed spending time with his large family as well as bowling, playing softball and golfing with his buddies. He even loved the Cincinnati Bengals, no matter how many times they let him down. And Tom had an abiding interest in history, especially Dayton history. He could point to any corner and tell you the business or building that used to be there. After retiring from the Otis



Elevator Company, he worked at Woodland Cemetery, happily directing visitors to the most interesting people and monuments. He was a member of the FOE #3031 and VFW 2800.



Finally, Tom was a proud man. Proud of his wife and her



successful career; proud of his three daughters, and their six college degrees; and proud of his grandson, whose ambition to grow up to be a pirate Tom fully supported. He is survived by his wife of 44 yrs., Karla Johnson (Grugin), daughters Angelle (Steven) Gullett, Kala (Troy) Adams, Kimberly (Marc) Evans and the light of papaws eye grandson, LJ (Lucas James) Evans, siblings, Terri (Brian) Abel, Bud (Cindy) Johnson, Joe (Lori) Johnson, Sharon Parker, Stan (Becky) Brown and Valerie (David) Wade and step-mother, Marty Brown; sisters-in-law, Donna (Gary) Wolfe, Debbie (Jim Schoenlein) LeValley, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews who were affectionately known as dirty birds or rotten eggs! He was preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Patricia Johnson, and biological father, Ray Brown; brother Steven Johnson, nieces Anna Abell and Erin Johnson, nephew Kenton LeValley.



Father and mother-in-law Karl and Betty Grugin. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 5-7pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). At Tom's request we ask that you come casually dressed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Tom's name. To share a memory of Tom or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



