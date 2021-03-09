JOHNSON, Ronnie



Ronnie Johnson, age 78, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was born August 3, 1942, in Richmond, KY, to the late Woodrow and Iola (nee McIntosh) Johnson. On December 11, 1968, in Richmond, KY, he married Ruth Lear. Ronnie served in the United States



Army, was a 32nd Degree Mason, member of Shriners and Scottish Rite. He was always kind and generous. Ronnie loved to show old cars, camp, fish, and hang out with his friends. He retired from Roadway Express as a Long-Haul Driver. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Ruth Johnson; daughter Veronica (John) Cavins; five grandchildren Brandon Nickell, Shannon (Douglas) Lehman, Lindsey Hurkes, Liam Hurkes, Kenneth Ryan Pennington; four great-grandchildren Everett, Karter, Raelynn, Xaylee and was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was passionately devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family will receive loved ones and friends at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4,



Fairfield, Friday, March 12, 2021, from 2PM until the time of the funeral service at 4PM with Pastor Dan Compston officiating. Burial Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 12NOON in Madison County Memorial Gardens with full military honors.



