JOHNSON, Rodger
Rodger Johnson, age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned to his new life Saturday, July 22, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral