JOHNSON, Robert Eugene "Bob"



Age 91, of Centerville, Ohio, passed on to his next adventure unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He left this world in the peaceful presence of his wife, Diane. Family visitation will be held on Friday, September 2 from 4-6 pm at Routsong Funeral Home-CENTERVILLE CHAPEL located at 81 N Main St. Centerville, Ohio 45459. Services celebrating Bob's life will be held Saturday, September 3 at 9:45am at the funeral home, followed by a short graveside service at David Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45429. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

