Johnson (Long), Phyllis R.



Johnson, Phyllis Ray, aged 86, of Brookville., passed away on May 15, 2025. Born on May 29, 1938, in Dayton to Ray and Pauline Long, Phyllis graduated from Fairview High School and lived a life full of love, dedication, and service. She retired after 40 years of working as an Office Manager for the family business. Phyllis was a beloved wife to Frank, with whom she shared 64 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted mother to Bruce and his wife Jenny Johnson, and a proud grandmother to Kirstie Owens (Matthew) and her great-grandson Mason. Her brother Dennis and his wife Wanda Long will forever remember her as a loving sister who brought light into their lives. Join us as we celebrate her life on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11:00 am at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home (5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, OH 45415). There will be a time of one hour before the service to gather and share stories with her family. Burial will be at Shiloh Park Cemetery beside her parents. Online memories can be shared at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



