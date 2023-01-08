JOHNSON, Ollie

JOHNSON, Jr., Ollie



Ollie Johnson Jr. departed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by wife Loutrecia Johnson and other family members. He is survived by son Ollie L. Johnson, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Graveside Service 9AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Dayton National Cemetery.



