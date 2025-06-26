Johnson (Littlejohn), Mary Lu



Johnson, Mary L., 89, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2025, at Dublin Methodist Hospital. Mary was born March 20, 1936, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of George and Leah (Bidwell) Littlejohn. She possessed a unique skill and passion for cooking, which she enjoyed passing on to her family. Mary was also an avid Ohio State University sports fan and loved dogs and horses. More than anything, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family at reunions and get-togethers. Survivors include two daughters, Terri (Michael) Bruckner and Tammy (Brian) Fisher; grandchildren David Bruckner, Jennifer (Talon) Stigers, and Jason (Lindsay) Fisher; great-grandchildren Noah Bruckner, Logan Wolford, Davis Fisher, and Kendall Fisher; nephew, John (Pam) Stemble; niece, Deborah (Ed) Pulfer; and nephew, Doug (Pati) Stemble. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger E. Johnson; sister, Betty Stemble; and brother, William Littlejohn. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 30, at 12:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barely Used Pets Pet Sanctuary Adoption Center, 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, OH 43078.



