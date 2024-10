Johnson, Mark



Mark Johnson age 72, of Dayton Ohio, passed away October 24, 2024. Predeceased by Moe survived by his mother Phyllis Johnson, wife Peggy , children Nicole, Tatum Johnson and Tawana Adams. Grand children Talesha Johnson Taylor Knight and Tatum Johnson. Niece Darica and Gary Reed, special thanks to all family and friends that help in his time of need.



