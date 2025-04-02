Johnson, Marcella E.



JOHNSON, Marcella E., 95, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 31, 2025 in Oakwood Village. She was born February 2, 1930 in Chillicothe, Ohio the daughter of the late Wayne and Eunice (Dozer) Mount. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she had worked as a secretary. Prior to her work at St. John's, she was the office manager at the dental offices of Dr. Collins and Dr. Foster. Survivors include two children, Sharon Martin and Terry Williams; two step daughters, Sharen Ake and Karen Ryman; 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; one brother, Larry Mount and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Stephen Williams; grandson, Chad Hamilton and five siblings, Marilyn Croutwater, Wilma Reisenbeck, Carol Hollett, Robert Mount and David Mount. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 12:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum.



