Johnson, Lilli Ann



Lilli Ann Johnson, 92, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 - 7 PM on Friday, July 11, 2025 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, July 12, 2025 in the St. Mary church, Urbana.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com