JOHNSON, Jean



Age 88, transitioned to her heavenly home, the early morning of Halloween, her favorite holiday.



She joins her husband, Alvin Johnson, Sr., son Alvin Johnson, Jr., daughter, Teri Lynn Johnson, her siblings, Louella Matsunaga, John Doss and David Doss all who transitioned before her.



She will be remembered by the many whom she sheltered, advised, loved and called family and friend, and left strict instructions to not go on and on about her pedigree or good works as we announce her passing.



We feel compelled however to share that she was firm in conviction, set the bar high, known as the Neighborhood Mom, was called "Mom Johnson" by many, who sought her guidance and support. She loved nature, the Opera, animals and her Grandchildren.



Her beautiful garden was a teaching place. She was a feminist, a trailblazer, and did not participate in the status quo.



She lived life on her own terms to the last breath, without waver. She was one of God's chosen. Those in her presence knew that. May we all be so blessed and so brave.



She leaves to mourn, her daughter and son-in-law Tonya and Richard Ivory of Springboro, Ohio; her son Dwayne Johnson of Lebanon, Ohio; her grandchildren: Ryan Ivory of Dayton, Brandon Johnson of London, Jourdan Ivory of Indianapolis, IN, and DaeAna Johnson of Dayton; her four great-grandchildren Aubrey, Aria, Alonni and due any day now, Elijah; sister-in-law, Bonnie Doss of Bellefontaine, Ohio; special nephew and niece Ralph Warner of Sun City, Arizona, Isis Doss, of Lewis Center, Ohio; her best friends: Barbara Brown of Atlanta, GA, and Phillip and Dianne Coble of Dayton, Ohio.



Private Services will be held at the convenience of the Family.



Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.

