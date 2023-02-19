X
Dark Mode Toggle

JOHNSON, Jean

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Jean A.

Age 61, of Lewisburg, passed away on February 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jean enjoyed sewing, making quilts, baking wedding and birthday cakes, and spending time with her grandkids. Jean graduated from Sinclair Community College with an associates degree in accounting. Jean is survived by her husband, Victor Johnson; sons, Ben Johnson (Stacey), Brett Johnson (Carli); daughter, Anna Mathews (John); sisters, Diane Kline, Linda Jo Isaacs, Sharon Kreitzer, Connie Wright; grandchildren, Michael and Chloe Johnson, Madison and Carter Mathews, Brayden, Peyton, Jackson, Easton and Grayson Johnson; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Kreitzer; her child Melanie Johnson; and her sister, Marilyn Monbeck. Visitation will be held from 11a.m. to 1p.m at Brookville First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, with a service to follow at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Keith Smallenbarger officiating. Arrangements in care of Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
BETZ, Kent
3
CHILDS, Paul
4
COTTEN, Derrick
5
DeHAYS, Ronald
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top