JOHNSON, James



James Johnson, age 94 of Fairfield, passed away at Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 12:08 a.m. He was born March 4, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Stanley and Stella (Kelley) Johnson. Jim left high school to join the US Navy during WWII where he served as a Seaman 1st Class. After his honorable discharge he married



Ruby L. Cook. Jim worked at Mosler Safe Company until he retired in 1990. He is survived by daughter Roni (Dean) Langevin; son Greg (Trina) Johnson; daughter-in-law Jane Johnson; grandchildren Michael Johnson Jr., David (Ronda) Johnson, Ronald Johnson, James Johnson, Star (Jesse) Roberts, Jamie (Jeff) Bock, Ashlee (Joel) Botkins, Kevin (Kaitlyn)



Botkins, Amber Langevin and Chris Langevin; great-grandchildren Libby Johnson, Logan Doehlman, Maliah Dulashanti, Bennett Botkins, Jayden Grant, Jayce Bock, Riker Roberts, and Oliver Roberts. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Ruby, his parents, sons Mike Johnson and Tim Johnson, and his sister Betty Johnson. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 11AM until time of service (1PM) at the Avance



Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Tim White officiating. Entombment immediately following service at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com