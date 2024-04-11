Johnson, Iro

Johnson (Peal), Iro Mae



IRO MAE JOHNSON, 94, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024. Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Monday until the time of service. Her full obituary may be read at www.littletonandrue.com





