Johnson, Howard

Howard Gilbert Johnson, 84, of Middletown, OH passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023. He was born on March 30, 1939. Howard is survived by his loving sister, Nettie G. Jones; brother, James Gregory Wood; niece, Charlene Johnson; nephew, Michael Johnson; many great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Nettie Johnson; brothers, Michael Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Jr., and Frazier E. Johnson. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 with family receiving friends an hour prior at St. John Church, 1405 1st Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. Father John Civille, Eulogist. Interment Butler County Memorial Park. Professional Care entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel- Middletown.



