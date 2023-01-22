JOHNSON, Erma Jean



Age 94, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2023, at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Dr. Rev. Leroy Cothran officiating. Walk through visitation will be held 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



